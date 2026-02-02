Tyla Wins Best African Music Performance at the 68th Grammy Awards

It was a night of celebration for South Africa’s golden girl, Tyla, who officially clinched her second Grammy Award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stepping onto the stage just days after her 24th birthday, the singer took home the trophy for Best African Music Performance for her hit, “Push 2 Start.”

This victory marks a significant milestone in Tyla’s career, as she becomes the first artist to win this specific category twice since its inception in 2024. The category was a star-studded affair this year, featuring a powerful lineup of Africa’s finest. Tyla emerged ahead of Nigeria’s Burna Boy (“Love”), Davido featuring Omah Lay (“With You”), and Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (“Gimme Dat”), as well as Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin (“Hope & Love”).

“Push 2 Start” has been a standout track for the singer since its release on 11 October 2024. The song was introduced as a lead single for “TYLA +,” the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album. Produced by Sammy Soso, Ari PenSmith, and Mocha, the track is a masterclass in the Popiano genre, a seamless fusion of Amapiano, Pop, and R&B that has become Tyla’s signature sound.

The song’s journey to the Grammy stage began with a viral tease at the 2024 MTV VMAs, followed by a high-profile music video directed by Aerin Moreno, which premiered in November 2024. Its success on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart throughout late 2024 and 2025 set the stage for this eventual Grammy recognition.

