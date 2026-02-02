Davido Makes a Dapper Statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Davido gave us many reasons to talk about his style at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards last night, showing up in a look that leaned into classic tailoring while making room for bold, considered details.

The appearance at the Crypto.com Arena came on a big night for the singer, who was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for “With You” featuring Omah Lay. The category also included Burna Boy (“Love”), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid(“Gimme Dat”), and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (“Hope & Love”), with Tyla ultimately taking home the award for “Push 2 Start.” It was a fitting moment for Davido to show up with intention, marking both the continued global recognition of African music and his place within that evolving conversation in 2026.

His look centred on a black double-breasted tuxedo, elevated by an ornate silver-embellished bib front that immediately set it apart. Instead of traditional lapels, the jacket featured a sharp, triangular geometric design in silver and black, creating a strong focal point and giving the silhouette a sculpted feel.

The oversized cuffs echoed the same pattern, adding continuity without overwhelming the look, while the trousers followed suit with matching printed patches at the hem that tied everything together from top to bottom. Davido kept the rest of his styling restrained, opting for a black bow tie, a crisp white shirt, dark sunglasses, and silver-embellished dress shoes that nodded to luxury. A watch and a subtle diamond bracelet completed the picture, reinforcing an approach to Grammy red carpet fashion that felt deliberate and grown.

