Connect with us

Scoop Style

Davido Makes a Dapper Statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Culture Scoop Style

Heritage Meets Glam! See Chioma Akpotha’s Stunning Igbo-Inspired Outfit

Music Scoop

Tyla Wins Best African Music Performance at the 68th Grammy Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

“Mothers of Chibok” to Hit Cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana With Joke Silva as Executive Producer

Business & Finance Living Scoop

Money Moves 2026: Tosin Olaseinde Breaks Down Nigeria’s Economic Outlook

Music News Scoop

Fela Kuti Makes History as First African Artist to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife Series: Blessing Obasi-Nze Gets Real About Life, Family & Career

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Is in Full 2026 Grammy Mode! See Her Stunning MusiCares & Spotify Party Looks

BN TV Music Scoop

Tems Delivers a Stripped-Back Performance of "What You Need" on A COLORS SHOW

Music Scoop

One Last Time! Trevor Noah Set to Host the 2026 Grammys for the Final Time

Scoop

Davido Makes a Dapper Statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Afrobeats icon Davido attends the 2026 Grammys in Los Angeles, nominated alongside Burna Boy and Tyla in the Best African Music Performance category.
Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Grammys/Instagram

Davido gave us many reasons to talk about his style at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards last night, showing up in a look that leaned into classic tailoring while making room for bold, considered details.

The appearance at the Crypto.com Arena came on a big night for the singer, who was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for “With You” featuring Omah Lay. The category also included Burna Boy (“Love”), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid(“Gimme Dat”), and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (“Hope & Love”), with Tyla ultimately taking home the award for “Push 2 Start.” It was a fitting moment for Davido to show up with intention, marking both the continued global recognition of African music and his place within that evolving conversation in 2026.

His look centred on a black double-breasted tuxedo, elevated by an ornate silver-embellished bib front that immediately set it apart. Instead of traditional lapels, the jacket featured a sharp, triangular geometric design in silver and black, creating a strong focal point and giving the silhouette a sculpted feel.

The oversized cuffs echoed the same pattern, adding continuity without overwhelming the look, while the trousers followed suit with matching printed patches at the hem that tied everything together from top to bottom. Davido kept the rest of his styling restrained, opting for a black bow tie, a crisp white shirt, dark sunglasses, and silver-embellished dress shoes that nodded to luxury. A watch and a subtle diamond bracelet completed the picture, reinforcing an approach to Grammy red carpet fashion that felt deliberate and grown.

See more looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php