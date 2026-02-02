Ms DSF Debuts at the 2026 Grammys in Ethereal White Gown

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles delivered a number of memorable moments, including a first-ever red carpet appearance for actress and DJ Dorcas Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF. Stepping out at the Crypto.com Arena, Dorcas made her Grammy debut in an all-white look that immediately stood out.

Her gown featured a heavily embellished bodice, with crystals and beadwork arranged in geometric patterns. The design came with a high neckline, a sleeveless cut and a peplum waist that flowed into a sheer tulle skirt, finished with a high slit. She completed the look with a crystal headpiece and jewelled strappy heels that echoed the detailing on the dress.

With its all-white palette and ornate detailing, the outfit leaned unmistakably towards a bridal aesthetic, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed online. Reacting to photos from the ceremony, dancer and media personality Pocolee shared a playful comment, writing, “Dorcasssss na wedding remain oooo.”