From Harvard to Golden Globes: Olandria Carthen’s Top Fashion Moments We Love

Call Olandria Carthen the glamour girl, and you won’t be wrong. The American model, influencer, and television personality, who appeared on the seventh season of Love Island USA in 2025 and finished second with her partner Nic, has been firmly on the fashion radar—and she’s giving us so much inspiration.

Remember her 2026 Golden Globes look? She went full golden girl in an emerald green satin mermaid gown with a corset-style bustier top and an exaggerated trumpet skirt with sculptural pleating. Paired with a statement diamond necklace and vintage-inspired finger waves, it was a moment that had everyone talking.

Before that, she was spotted at Harvard Business School, posing beside the iconic signboard in a red-and-white gingham check tweed coat styled as a dress. She paired it with sheer stockings, white pointed-toe pumps, and a small white handbag. Don’t you love how her long, sleek hair completes the chic, contemporary outfit?

And then there’s her latest look: a gold sequined mini dress with oversized puffed sleeves that create a bold, architectural silhouette. The dramatic sleeves contrast with the fitted body and short hemline, while gold metallic pumps complete the outfit. You can see why she’s not just a glamour girl, but now a golden girl too.

Olandria has delivered so many unforgettable looks recently, and we’ve rounded up our top five favourites below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olandria (@olandria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olandria (@olandria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olandria (@olandria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olandria (@olandria)