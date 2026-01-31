Connect with us

Ayra Starr Is in Full 2026 Grammy Mode! See Her Stunning MusiCares & Spotify Party Looks

Ayra Starr prepares for the 2026 Grammys with stunning appearances at MusiCares and Spotify’s Best New Artist party.
Ayra Starr is clearly getting into Grammy mode. As the big night approaches, she has been making the rounds at some of the biggest pre-Grammy events, serving memorable looks along the way. At The Recording Academy’s MusiCares gala — held in honour of Mariah Carey as Person of the Year — Ayra arrived in a custom Nicola Bacchilega design that felt elegant, confident, and unmistakably her.

Styled by Elly Karamoh, she stepped out in a champagne-toned satin gown with a structured corset-style bodice that flowed into a floor-length skirt with a soft train. Off-the-shoulder straps added a classic touch, while her beauty look leaned into old-Hollywood glamour, complete with glossy waves and a subtle curl at the front. She finished the look with diamond studs, rings, and a bracelet, paired with nude-toned makeup and clean, manicured nails. The overall effect was polished and quietly assured.

She didn’t stop there. At Spotify’s Best New Artist party, Ayra switched things up with a bolder look, again styled by Karamoh. This time, she opted for a sheer black lace bodysuit with fitted sleeves and a defined waist. Layered silver necklaces with cross pendants and statement drop earrings took centre stage, while her high ponytail, finished with an oversized black bow, added a romantic edge to the look.

Beyond the fashion moments, all eyes will be on Ayra this Sunday as she competes in the Best African Music Performance category for her hit “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid. She’s up against Burna Boy (“Love”), Davido and Omah Lay (“With You”), South Africa’s Tyla (“PUSH 2 START”), and Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo (“Hope & Love”). With these pre-Grammy appearances setting the tone, anticipation is already building around what she’ll wear to the main ceremony.

 

