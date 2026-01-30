Connect with us

Tems Delivers a Stripped-Back Performance of “What You Need” on A COLORS SHOW

Tems returns to COLORSxSTUDIOS for a soulful, minimalist performance of “What You Need” from her album Love Is A Kingdom.
We bet you’ve already listened to Tems’ “What You Need” from her latest project, “Love Is A Kingdom,” but have you watched her perform it live?

The Nigerian singer recently returned to the COLORSxSTUDIOS stage with a stripped-back performance of the fan-favourite track, keeping things simple and letting the song take centre stage. With minimal production, the focus stays on her vocals and the lyrics, giving the performance a more intimate feel.

“What You Need” has been one of the standout tracks from Love Is A Kingdom, and this live rendition highlights why. Lines like “I’m not what you need” come through clearly, adding weight to the song without overdoing it.

Watch below

