One Last Time! Trevor Noah Set to Host the 2026 Grammys for the Final Time

Trevor Noah returns to host the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for the sixth and final time.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Trevor Noah/Instagram

It is officially the end of an era! If you have been following the Grammy Awards over the last few years, you’ll know that one of the absolute highlights has been the charm, wit, and effortless cool of Trevor Noah.

Well, get your tissues and your finest party gear ready because the Recording Academy has confirmed that Trevor will be returning to host the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for the sixth, final, time.

Since he first took the reins in 2021, Trevor has brought a certain homegrown energy to the global stage that we just love to see. Whether he’s cracking jokes that only a global citizen would get or making sure our African stars feel right at home in the front row, he has truly made the show his own. Taking the stage this Sunday, 1 February, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Trevor’s farewell hosting gig is expected to be a heartfelt and high-octane celebration of music’s biggest night.

Knowing Trevor, we are expecting a proper send-off filled with plenty of laughs, sharp commentary, and hopefully, a few more viral moments with our favourite nominees. It feels like the perfect full-circle moment as he bows out on a night where the continent is so heavily represented.

