Everything You Need to Know About the 2026 Grammys: Host, Performers & How to Watch

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are almost here, and if you are anything like us, your group chats are already buzzing with predictions. It is officially that time of year when we stay up into the early hours of Monday morning, fueled by caffeine and pure patriotism, to see our favourites take home the gold. This year’s ceremony is particularly special for the continent, as the Best African Music Performance category returns for its third year, proving that the world is well and truly listening to our sound.

This year, the ceremony returns to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, 1 February 2026. Taking the stage as our host for the sixth and final time is the brilliant Trevor Noah. Knowing this is his farewell hosting gig, we are expecting plenty of laughs, heart, and perhaps a few surprises before he takes his final bow.

For the Nigerian and African audience, the stakes are incredibly high. The Best African Music Performance category is packed with talent, featuring Burna Boy (“Love”), Davido featuring Omah Lay (“With You”), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (“Gimme Dat”), South Africa’s Tyla (“PUSH 2 START”), and Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo (“Hope & Love”). Additionally, Burna Boy is eyeing more gold with a nomination for Best Global Music Album for “No Sign of Weakness.”

Who’s On Stage?

This year’s performance roster is a mix of pop icons and groundbreaking collaborations. Lady Gaga, nominated for seven awards including Album of the Year for MAYHEM, leads the charge alongside Justin Bieber, who makes his highly anticipated return to the Grammy stage after four years.

Fans can also look forward to sets from Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Rosé, and a special joint performance by Clipse and Pharrell Williams. Keeping with tradition, all eight Best New Artist nominees—including Addison Rae, KATSEYE, and Leon Thomas—will deliver a high-energy medley. The night will also feature heavy-hitting tributes, including Ms. Lauryn Hill honouring D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, and a rock salute to Ozzy Osbourne featuring Post Malone, Slash, and Chad Smith.

The star power extends to the presenters, with a massive lineup including Harry Styles, Charli xcx, Chappell Roan, Queen Latifah, Teyana Taylor, and Jeff Goldblum

When and Where to Watch

The main ceremony kicks off at 02:00 WAT on Monday, 2 February. For the night owls and dedicated fans, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony—where many of the African categories are typically announced—starts earlier on Sunday at 21:30 WAT and can be streamed live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel or live.GRAMMY.com.

For the main event, DStv subscribers can tune in to 1Magic (Channel 103) or M-Net (Channel 101) for the live broadcast. If you prefer streaming, Paramount+ will be showing the ceremony live (Premium subscribers), and you can always follow the real-time updates and “Best Dressed” galleries right here on BellaNaija.