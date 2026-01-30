Nobody Has Held Down Detty December Like Pepsi

December in Lagos never arrives quietly. It announces itself with traffic that refuses to move, music that refuses to stop, and nights that stretch well into the next morning. Long before the phrase “Detty December” entered popular vocabulary, Nigerians already understood December as a season of movement, return, and release.

And for many of those moments, consciously or not, Pepsi has been there.

From street parties to headline concerts, from DJ-led nights to block parties that reshaped urban culture, Pepsi has woven itself into the rhythm of December in Nigeria. Not as a guest, but as part of the fabric.

Players within the entertainment ecosystem confirm Pepsi as the ultimate partner if any massive concerts would be a hit.

“Every major event in December, every major activity, [with the Afrobeat…] big three,” says entertainment executive Bizzle Osikoya. “There’s no big event in December that Pepsi wasn’t part of.”

For DJs who sit at the heartbeat of nightlife culture, Pepsi’s presence has always felt intentional. DJ Obi recalls how the brand showed up when it mattered most.

“The very first December we did Obi’s House, Pepsi was the only brand that supported us. Pepsi everywhere. That meant something.”

That support went beyond logos. Pepsi was one of the earliest brands to recognize DJs not as background facilitators but as cultural taste makers. By placing DJs on bottles, stages and centre of platforms, the brand acknowledged their role as curators of sound, mood and memory

Media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi captures it perfectly.

“Pepsi is part of the cultural DNA. It’s like rice and stew. It’s already there.”

Even behind the scenes, Pepsi played a role in shaping how December was experienced. Toolz recalls how early access to Pepsi-backed event calendars helped people plan their entire season.

“You could plan your day, your week, your outfit, everything.”

Over the years, the brand’s consistency has made its presence feel almost instinctive. Whether it’s Mainland Block Party, Obi’s House, DJ-led events or large-scale concerts, Pepsi didn’t just follow the culture. It helped sustain it.

As the new year sets in and the noise of December fades, one thing remains clear. Pepsi did not arrive when Detty December became cool. It was there while it was still becoming.

