10 Surprising Nigerian-Made Things You Can Get on Glovo This Season

December in Nigeria is “Detty December”, and if you know, you know!

It’s a full-on vibe; part celebration, part chaos, and part “how is everything happening at once?” From last-minute party preparations to unexpected cravings, Glovo has got you covered with a splendid showcase of high-quality, homegrown products you never thought you could find on the app, delivered in minutes.

Just so you know, Glovo isn’t just about food alone. It is your ultimate convenience sidekick for the festive season.

Whether you’re juggling end-of-year deadlines, dodging traffic jams, or fully embracing the Detty December energy, here are 10 proudly Nigerian products you can grab on Glovo right now:

Locally made spices for your Christmas Jollof

No Nigerian Christmas is complete without perfectly seasoned jollof rice. Want to disturb the neighbours with the aroma of good cooking without stepping outside? Get them guessing how you got all the local spices and flavours for your smoky jollof, spiced stews, or fried plantains? Glovo is available this season to connect you to vendors like Spice and do all the runs in quick time.

Nigerian Skincare Essentials

Glow with the season with Glovo, using Nigerian-made skincare brands like Dang! Lifestyle. These products are packed with natural ingredients and African botanicals, designed for our tropical climate, which suits your skin, nourishing, protecting and pampering it. Guess you are already blowing a kiss in the air! Imagine the convenience of getting personal care, hair care, home & pet products at the push of a button. Don’t you just love Glovo more?!

Authentic Makeup, Cosmetics & Beauty products

Elevate your festive look with authentic Nigerian-made makeup, cosmetics, and beauty products from House of Tara. From vibrant lipsticks and flawless foundations to high-quality brushes and beauty tools, these locally crafted products make it easy to glow, glam, and celebrate the season in high spirits.

Beauty Products

It’s not just about the makeup; your tools matter too! High-quality brushes, beauty blenders, and other must-have beauty products proudly made in Nigeria. From vibrant lipsticks and flawless foundations to high-quality brushes and beauty tools, these locally crafted products make it easy to glow, glam, and celebrate the season in high spirits.

Homegrown Wellness Products

Boost your festive self-care with homegrown wellness products from Nigerian brands like Arami Essentials. From organic teas and natural oils to aromatherapy blends and soothing remedies, these locally made products help you relax, recharge, and stay refreshed as you get them delivered straight to your door to enjoy the feel-good December vibes.

Premium Dry Fruits & Natural Herbs

Add flavour and wellness to your festive season with premium dry fruits and natural herbs from Nuts & Herbs. Perfect for snacking, cooking, or gifting, these locally sourced goodies bring quality, taste, and a touch of homegrown goodness to your celebrations—delivered conveniently to your doorstep.

Handmade Décor & Festive Pieces

Transform your home into a cozy, festive wonderland with Nigerian handmade décor and festive pieces. From artisanal candles and ornaments to unique Christmas decorations, these locally crafted items add warmth, personality, and a touch of Nigerian creativity to your celebrations.

Gifts, Chocolates & Greeting Cards

Give your season’s greetings messages the Naija feel with custom-made gifts and greeting cards from reliable brands like Celebrations. Perfect for birthdays, commemorative days, corporate and social occasions. These locally designed cards let you send thoughtful notes in style and get delivered in convenience and style.

Curated Gift Hampers From Local Vendors

Make gifting effortless with curated gift hampers from Nigerian vendors. Packed with homegrown goodies—from snacks and skincare to handcrafted treats; these thoughtful hampers bring authentic Nigerian flavour and festive cheer straight to your loved ones, all delivered conveniently.

Nigerian Homemade Essentials

Keep your home fresh, festive, and beautifully scented with Nigerian homemade essentials from local brands. From handmade soaps and eco-friendly cleaners to artisanal candles, these locally made products help you support Nigerian artisans while adding a personal, cozy touch to your living space this festive season

But Wait, There’s More! Glovo’s Wildcards. There are also some “wait, you can get these?” items:

Televisions – for the season finale meltdown

Mobile Phones – because yours might betray you

Contraceptives – discreet, fast, no judgment

Christmas Decorations – last-minute festivity mode flowers – apologize, celebrate, or flex soft-life vibes

Perfumes & Wristwatches – instant glow-ups for life emergencies

Get the festive season started with Glovo.

Sponsored Content