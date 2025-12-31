Wizkid Joins Gunna Onstage for Surprise Performance at Detty December Fest

Afrobeats star Wizkid made a surprise appearance at Gunna’s headline show at Detty December Fest on Monday night, delivering one of the standout moments of the festival.

The unannounced appearance happened midway through Gunna’s set at Ilubirin, Ikoyi, when the beat switched to their joint track, “Forever Be Mine.” Wizkid then walked onto the stage to loud cheers from the crowd, joining Gunna for a brief live performance of the song.

The track, which appears on Gunna’s 2025 album “The Last Wun,” was performed live for only the second time, following its debut at Afro+ Fest in Washington, D.C., in September.

Both artistes, dressed in black, shared a quick embrace before launching into the song. Wizkid delivered his verse as the audience sang along, while Gunna kept the performance moving. At the end of the set, Gunna told the crowd, “Make some noise for my brother Wizkid!”

The Lagos concert was part of Gunna’s Wun World Tour, with the American rapper closing the night as headliner. Earlier performances came from Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea, alongside singers Fave and Tiwa Savage.

Wizkid’s appearance capped a busy Detty December run, which also saw him deliver a sold-out concert on December 28, drawing praise from fellow artistes including Olamide