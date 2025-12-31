Sabrina Idukpaye’s Art-Inspired Outfit Is the Ultimate Night-Out Style Inspo

Thinking of a chic look to rock this New Year’s event? We’re taking inspiration from Sabrina Idukpaye’s chic, art-inspired look, one that balances playful creativity with a polished, going-out ease.

Let’s get into the details. Sabrina steps out in a mint blue long-sleeve top designed with sculptural shoulders that immediately draw the eye. Across the front sits an abstract line drawing of a face, giving the piece a gallery-ready feel that leans very Picasso-esque without feeling costume-like. It’s the kind of top that does the talking on its own, equal parts thoughtful and visually striking.

She pairs it with a black sequined mini skirt, introducing texture and contrast that shifts the look neatly into night territory. The sequins add depth without overpowering the artwork on the top, creating a balance that feels considered rather than busy. Black strappy heeled sandals ground the outfit, keeping things sleek and streamlined.

Her accessories deserve a moment too. A two-tone structured handbag, featuring brown and a pop of yellow-green, adds an unexpected colour note that lifts the entire look. It’s subtle but effective, giving the outfit a modern edge. Her hair is styled sleek and pulled back with a clean centre part, while her makeup stays polished with defined eyes and glossy lips, letting the outfit remain the focal point.

Overall, this is one of those looks that moves comfortably between an art opening and a night out. It’s creative without trying too hard, refined without feeling stiff, and a great reminder that statement dressing can still feel easy. If you’re looking for New Year’s inspiration that feels fresh and thoughtful, Sabrina Idukpaye has given us a very good place to start.