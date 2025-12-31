Trish O Celebrates 18 Years with “Classics Across All Seasons” and Lady Trish Diamonds

On December 14, at the Mikano Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, played host to an evening of elegance, legacy and new beginnings as Trish O Couture marked its 18th anniversary with the launch of Lady Trish Diamonds, a natural extension of a brand that has long defined uncompromising luxury. The celebration unfolded as a fashion showcase, unveiling the anniversary collection themed “Classics Across All Seasons,” before an audience of high-profile guests, industry leaders and celebrities.

After nearly two decades of dressing Nigeria’s most discerning women, Lady Trish’s move into fine jewellery felt both timely and inevitable.

“We already create high-end luxury apparel for women of class and distinction,” she explains. “Jewellery—especially fine diamonds—simply completes the story.” Lady Trish Diamonds, conceived years ago and deeply personal in its origins, arrives as a passion-led evolution of the Trish O universe.

At the heart of both brands is a shared ethos: Quality Without Compromise. The Trish O woman is well travelled, style-conscious and deeply appreciative of craftsmanship. As such, couture and diamonds work effortlessly together. “It’s like adorning an already beautiful Christmas tree with the right ornaments,” Lady Trish notes, an analogy that felt especially apt as models glided down the runway in impeccably tailored pieces, paired with refined sparkle.

The anniversary collection showcased on Sunday was a curated edit of Trish O’s most enduring silhouettes, reimagined classics drawn from 18 years of design evolution. Titled “Classics Across All Seasons,” the collection told a cohesive story of growth, from early beginnings to present-day mastery. Each look reflected improved finesse, sharper finishing and a confident design language that can rival global luxury houses.

The launch of Lady Trish Diamonds was introduced as a “Luminous New Beginning” a phrase that speaks both to intention and illumination. “This is not a blind step,” Lady Trish emphasises. “We are walking into this with clarity, experience and purpose.” From sourcing exceptional gemstones across the globe to crafting pieces of enduring value, the diamond line mirrors the same level of service and exclusivity Trish O Couture is known for.

With over 60 exquisite designs spanning the anniversary showcase, every piece was treated as a statement, carefully edited to tell a story of evolution. For Lady Trish, the journey mirrors life itself: what is present at the beginning eventually reveals itself in full form.

As the night drew to a close amid applause, camera flashes and a room filled with celebrities and tastemakers, one thing was clear: Trish O is not merely celebrating longevity, but legacy. With couture perfected and diamonds now added to its crown, the brand steps confidently into its next era—luminous, elevated and unmistakably luxurious.

