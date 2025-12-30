Ayra Starr Shut Down Cotonou With Her Performance and This All-White Look

At this point, there’s really no need to ask “Who’s Dat Girl?” anymore. Everyone knows Ayra Starr is that girl. And the night she stepped on stage in Cotonou, Benin Republic, only made it even clearer. The singer delivered a performance the Beninese audience won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

After the show, Ayra did what she often does so well. She shared a gratitude post, along with a set of photos from the stage that immediately caught our attention. Naturally, we had to talk about the look.

She went for an all-white moment that felt both chic and cool. The outfit featured a sheer organza blouse with long sleeves and a plunging neckline, layered over a neat bralette. This was paired with a structured mini skirt detailed with pleats and an asymmetrical peplum at the hip, finished off with a visible zip detail. The pointed-toe pumps stayed on theme, also in white.

One detail we can’t get over is the small matching white bow tucked into her hair. It’s subtle, sweet and adds a soft, girly touch that works beautifully with the rest of the outfit.

Ayra captioned the photos with a simple “merci beaucoup”, alongside Benin flags, a beautiful nod to the love she received in Cotonou. And really, it says it all.