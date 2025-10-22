Connect with us

Ayra Starr and Rema Are Owning Every Beat in “Who’s Dat Girl”

In "Who's Dat Girl," Ayra Starr and Rema make self-confidence sound irresistible.
We’re still not over the rush that came with the video for “Hot Body” — all that rhythm, movement, and the kind of energy that makes you feel good about yourself. Now, Ayra Starr is back to make us lose it on the dance floor again, in the best way possible, with the visuals for her latest single, Who’s Dat Girl, featuring Afrobeats star Rema.

This is one video you’ll find yourself replaying over and over until your battery begs for mercy. “Who’s Dat Girl” is a confident, high-energy anthem about self-assurance, individuality, and star power.

At its heart, the song celebrates being unapologetically seen, stepping fully into your light, and owning your magic. It’s about knowing that you’re that girl — the one who stands out and inspires others to do the same.

With Ayra’s effortless confidence and Rema’s smooth charm, “Who’s Dat Girl” captures what it means to shine boldly and without hesitation. It’s playful and impossible to forget.

