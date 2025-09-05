Connect with us

Ayra Starr’s “Hot Body” Video Will Make You Want to Book a Girls’ Trip Right Now

Ayra Starr serves sun-soaked glamour and unapologetic confidence in her Hot Body video.
46 minutes ago

Word on the street is that “Hot Body” is the song of the summer, and it’s easy to see why. We may not officially have ‘summer’ seasons here in Nigeria, but Ayra Starr’s global hit has transcended borders, becoming a soundtrack for sunny days and good vibes everywhere.

Since its release, “Hot Body” has been everywhere, a feel-good soundtrack that celebrates confidence, self-love, and pure vibes. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to move, groove, and show off exactly what your “hot body” can do. From TikTok dance challenges to playlists across the world, Ayra has given us a track that feels as light as a holiday breeze yet carries her signature Afropop magic.

And just when we thought it couldn’t get better, she dropped the visuals, and it’s everything you’d expect and more. The video takes us on a luxurious cruise with Ayra Starr at the helm, literally. She pilots the ship, leading a squad of stunning women as they sail towards a dreamy island escape. What follows is pure joy: carefree dancing, beachside fun, and a celebration of beauty, friendship, and freedom, all framed by breathtaking scenery.

It’s glamorous, unapologetic, and quintessentially Ayra Starr.

Watch the video below.

