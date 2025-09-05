Connect with us

Gbemi & Toolz Explore Nigeria's Sweetest Music Era with Motolani Alake on OffAir

Ayra Starr's "Hot Body" Video Will Make You Want to Book a Girls' Trip Right Now

Adekunle Gold's New Song "Bobo" Will Make You Feel Rich

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make Perfect Flaky Chicken Hand Pies

Rema's 'Kelebu' Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Ciara & Diamond Platnumz Turn the Dance Floor Upside Down in "Low" | Watch

Sow a Seed? OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz Pulls Back the Curtain on Prosperity Gospel and More

Gbemi & Toolz Explore Nigeria’s Sweetest Music Era with Motolani Alake on OffAir

OffAir’s Gbemi and Toolz explore Nigeria’s musical timeline with Motolani Alake, reflecting on cultural impact, nostalgia, and global influence.
Was there ever a time when Nigerian music felt better than now? Gbemi and Toolz are back with a brand-new episode of the OffAir Show and they’re taking us on a nostalgic ride through the soundtracks of our lives.

In this episode, they’re joined by Motolani Alake, respected music executive and pop culture commentator, and they dive deep into “The Sweetest Era of Music in Nigeria”, exploring the eras that shaped the industry into the global powerhouse it is today.

From Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat revolution to the Hip-Hop and R&B vibes of the early 2000s with StylPlus, Plantashun Boiz, and 2Baba, and the Afropop and Dancehall fusion that gave us icons like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Tiwa Savage, no era is left unturned.

Of course, they also weigh in on the 2020s Afrobeats-to-the-world movement—when Nigerian sounds truly started ruling international charts. So, which era had the most cultural impact? And is today really the sweetest era of Nigerian music, or just the loudest?

Whether you’re all about old-school anthems or you live for today’s hits, this episode is filled with history, nostalgia, and hot takes.

Watch the new episode below

