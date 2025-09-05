Gbemi & Toolz Explore Nigeria’s Sweetest Music Era with Motolani Alake on OffAir

Was there ever a time when Nigerian music felt better than now? Gbemi and Toolz are back with a brand-new episode of the OffAir Show and they’re taking us on a nostalgic ride through the soundtracks of our lives.

In this episode, they’re joined by Motolani Alake, respected music executive and pop culture commentator, and they dive deep into “The Sweetest Era of Music in Nigeria”, exploring the eras that shaped the industry into the global powerhouse it is today.

From Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat revolution to the Hip-Hop and R&B vibes of the early 2000s with Styl–Plus, Plantashun Boiz, and 2Baba, and the Afropop and Dancehall fusion that gave us icons like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Tiwa Savage, no era is left unturned.

Of course, they also weigh in on the 2020s Afrobeats-to-the-world movement—when Nigerian sounds truly started ruling international charts. So, which era had the most cultural impact? And is today really the sweetest era of Nigerian music, or just the loudest?

Whether you’re all about old-school anthems or you live for today’s hits, this episode is filled with history, nostalgia, and hot takes.

