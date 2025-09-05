Fola’s Debut Album “Catharsis” is a Soulful Journey of Reflection & Renewal | Listen

Fola has stepped into a new chapter of his artistry with the release of his debut album, “Catharsis,” an eleven-track journey that feels like a diary set to music, full of love stories, heartbreak confessions, and Lagos hustle tales.

The Lagos-based artist began piecing together songs for the project over a year ago, long before “Catharsis” was even a concept. “To be frank, nothing was going on in my life at that time,” Fola tells Apple Music. “Being the kind of person that I am, I just always like to record, even if I am going to put them out or not… I always like to work, so when the time comes to make everything work, it will all be in place.” That dedication has now birthed a body of work that bridges utopian romance with moments of vulnerability, all while reflecting the grit it takes to thrive.

Across “Catharsis,” Fola invites listeners into different corners of his world. “Eko” is a heartfelt ode to the hustle and bustle of Lagos, while “Lost,” his collaboration with Kizz Daniel, unpacks the uncertainty of love. On “Caricature,” Fola sings of longing and absence, creating an intimate portrait of heartbreak, while “Gokada” celebrates his work ethic with the same urgency as a Lagos dispatch rider weaving through traffic.

It’s not all heavy emotions, though. There’s lightness, resolution, and hope threaded throughout. “This album is like building a soul hospital, looking for something to cleanse and repair your soul,” Fola shares. “I want people to listen to these songs and let go of their worries. I want people to do more after listening to these songs.”

The project also features a guest appearance from Victony on the romantic “Golibe,” a track Fola describes as a “mind-blowing session,” as well as a standout performance from Gabzy on “Robbery.” Each collaboration feels carefully placed, adding texture to the album’s already rich soundscape.

