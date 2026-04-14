City of Cities: Pulse of the Garden City – Heineken Brought Fashion, Music, and Culture Together for Port Harcourt’s Biggest Night

On Easter Sunday, April 5, Heineken brought the City of Cities experience to the Garden City and Port Harcourt met the moment with everything it had. Fashion, creativity, music, and a city-wide energy that reminded everyone watching exactly why PH belongs on the same stage as any of Nigeria’s great cities.

The event marked the next chapter in the City of Cities journey, following its debut at the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, where a breathtaking 46-piece collection curated by Omoyemi Akerele, founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week, featured some of Africa’s finest design talent. Port Harcourt’s edition built on that legacy while telling a story that was entirely its own.

The night started when Port Harcourt’s own Duncan Mighty took the stage. His performance was a defining moment of the evening — a homecoming of sorts, as one of the Garden City’s most iconic and beloved sons brought his signature sound to a room that received him with the kind of energy only Port Harcourt can produce. It was a moment that captured everything the Pulse of the Garden City is about — authentic, powerful, and deeply rooted in the identity of this city.

At the heart of the evening was a runway showcase that put the Garden City’s creative community front and centre. Port Harcourt-based designers Akpos Odudu, Winnie White Wears, and Icella delivered looks that were bold, distinct, and unmistakably PH, a powerful statement that the Garden City’s fashion identity is very much alive and deserving of a world-class stage. From fashion-led activations to the powerful performance from the Loud Urban Choir, the experience captured the essence of Port Harcourt while reinforcing Heineken’s role as a curator of premium cultural experiences.

By the time the evening’s main experience began, Port Harcourt was already buzzing. Inside, the City of Cities: Pulse of the Garden City delivered everything the platform stands for: premium production, editorial fashion moments, and an atmosphere that felt at once global and entirely, unmistakably PH. Heineken brand influencers and locally rooted Port Harcourt creators moved through the space, capturing the night from every angle, the result was content that told a story not just of a great party, but of a city stepping fully into the cultural spotlight.

And when the main show wound down, the after party took over and the Garden City had no intention of going home. Fola brought electrifying energy to the stage while DJ Neptune held the decks, delivering a set that kept the crowd on their feet long into the night. With Shoday commanding the room as hypeman, the atmosphere was nothing short of electric — a perfect, high-energy close to one of Port Harcourt’s most memorable nights.

“Port Harcourt has always had a pulse. A bold, creative, unmistakable energy that runs through its fashion, its music, its people, and its spirit. You have never needed anyone to tell you who you are — this city has always known. Tonight, Heineken is simply giving that pulse the stage it has always deserved” said Maria Shodeko, Portfolio Manager, Premium Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Heineken delivered an unforgettable cultural moment in Port Harcourt as it hosted the City of Cities Experience, bringing together fashion, music, and urban culture in a bold expression of the city’s identity and the Garden City rose to every single moment of it.

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