Teni&Ola Opens Its First Physical Store with a Refined Sip & Shop Experience in Lekki

Teni&Ola marked a defining moment in its journey with the opening of its first physical store in Lekki, Lagos, welcoming guests into a space that fully expresses the brand’s identity. Hosted as an intimate Sip & Shop, the launch introduced a more personal way to engage with the brand, one that moves beyond the digital and into a setting designed for presence, discovery, and connection.

Located at Eagle Mall, 6A Ayinde Akinmade Street, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the store reflects a clear sense of direction, understated, refined, and intentional. The pieces are thoughtfully arranged to create a seamless experience, inviting guests to move through the space with ease. Each design is created to make women feel confident and comfortable, and to put together pieces that don’t just sit on a rack but connect with the wearer in a personal and meaningful way.

Guests, including Doyinsola Omotosho, Miss Tennie, Motunde, and Nadejda Omotosho, Bukkie Akinmade, Ebunoluwa,were in attendance, alongside members of the brand’s growing community. The experience unfolded naturally, with guests exploring the collection, engaging with the space, and connecting in an atmosphere that felt both relaxed and considered

Speaking on the launch, Seun Adekoya the mind behind Teni&Ola shared:

“Teni&Ola has always been about creating pieces that feel intentional and personal. Opening our physical store is an important step in allowing people to fully experience the brand, to see, feel, and connect with it in a way that goes beyond online. This space was created with our community in mind, and I’m excited for what this means for the brand moving forward.”

The launch of the store marks a new chapter for Teni&Ola, reinforcing its commitment to offering a distinctive, immersive retail experience. With its focus on thoughtful design and modern style, the brand continues to position itself as a destination for women seeking pieces that resonate with their personal identity.

Teni&Ola is now open to the public, inviting customers to step in, explore the space, and connect with the brand in a more personal way.

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