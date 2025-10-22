Love Found Mosunmola and Teniola When They Least Expected

Out of thorns, roses bloom, and just like that, love often blossoms from the most unexpected places, unfolding into something truly magical. For Mosunmola and Teniola, their love story began in the most beautiful, serendipitous way.

The lovely duo first crossed paths at a school event neither of them wanted to attend. But fate had other plans. The moment their eyes met, a spark was lit… it was love at first sight! Captivated by the moment, Teniola struck up a conversation with Mosunmola, and that simple exchange became the beginning of something extraordinary. From that chance encounter, their connection grew stronger with each passing day. Through life’s ups and downs, they stayed in touch, nurturing a bond that stood the test of time. Now, that connection has led them to this special moment — saying “I do” in the most intimate and heartwarming civil wedding ceremony. Every detail radiated pure love and joy, and the way they look at each other in these photos speaks pure chemistry. As they step into this new chapter together, our hearts are filled with excitement for the beautiful journey ahead.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Mosunmola:

It all began in 2014, at a school event neither of us really wanted to attend. I remember the noise, the laughter, the music… and then seeing you. Our eyes locked, and our hearts connected in that moment. He then smiled and said something funny about the decorations, and that was it. We talked the whole evening like we had known each other for years. Life took us on different paths after school, to new cities and new dreams, but somehow we always found our way back to each other. Through calls that lasted until morning, random visits, late-night texting, and quiet moments that said more than words ever could, from being two random schoolmates to becoming life partners, it’s all proof that sometimes, love just needs time to grow into its perfect moment. Now, 10 years later, we said “I do.”

Mosunmola and Teniola are serving love and beauty in their second look:

Credit

Makeup @deenasglam

Hairstylist @styledby_feeesah

Photography @weddingsbyteslim_

Space @thebk_space