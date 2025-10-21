WeddingTrendTuesday: Parasols Are the Perfect Accessories to Elevate Your Wedding Look

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

It’s another beautiful Tuesday, and we’re back with a fresh wedding trend we absolutely can’t get enough of! 😍

Lately, we’ve seen couples incorporate parasols into their wedding looks, and we’re totally obsessed with the extra charm and elegance they bring to the big day’s aesthetic. Parasols are decorative, lightweight umbrellas often made of lace, fabric, or paper. They’re not just pretty; they add a touch of elegance while offering shade and style all at once. Whether it’s bridesmaids rocking them as chic accessories or the bride adding that graceful touch to her trad or white wedding look, parasols are giving major main character energy!

Would you try this trend on your big day?

