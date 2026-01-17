Connect with us

Amp Up Your Wedding Guest Game With These 10 Gorgeous #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

Amp Up Your Wedding Guest Game With These 10 Gorgeous #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

You know that moment you RSVP ‘yes’ for a wedding invite and then spiral into confusion on what to wear? Well, today we’re here to let you know that it doesn’t have to be that way! Dive in because we have something truly special planned for you gorgeous ladies.

We’ve put together 10 stunning #BNWeddingFlow guest looks that’ll have you serving glamour and grace throughout your special event. Think luxe fabrics, show-stopping styles, and vibrant colours. Whether you’re team maximalist or you’re going for something sleek with minimalist elegance, we’ve got you covered. The key is looking effortlessly fabulous while still being comfortable. This compilation is your blueprint for becoming the wedding guest everyone asks, ”Wow, where did you get that?” You’re welcome! 😉

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired

Belle: @gabriella_omini | Photography: @wrgoimagery | Makeup: @glambyuwa | Hairstylist: @slayed__by_chris |Hair: @keyuhairs

Dress: @maisondehelen

Belle: @diiadem | Makeup: @gng_makeupartistry | Makeup products: @beautybyad | Hair: @veelocks | Stylist: @xeinny | Photography: @boboiso

Belle: @sabrina_idukpaye | Dress: @moelleessentials

Belle: @diana_eneje | Dress: @moelleessentials

Belle: @hildabaci | Photography@tadeshotit | Stylist: @_emmanuelgoodnews | Hair installation: @styledbyessa | Makeup: @kim_beautystudio

Stylist: @amaallure__ | Dress: @mazellebridal | Makeup: @pretty_makeup3 | Fascinator: @noriaita_ | Clutch bag: @cultgaia | Shoes: @aquazzura | Photography: @bysappiah

Belle: @queeneve84 | Dress: @evolve_by_eve

Belle: @iamraye__ | Photography: @lifestyle_by_barbie

Belle: @bellaokagbue | Dress: @lamidesadipe

