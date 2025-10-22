Serve Regal Elegance at Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Every love story deserves a breathtaking look to commemorate it, and what better way to execute this than with a statement look that not only tells your story beautifully but also honours culture.

Trish O. Couture designed this lovely dress that does justice to this vision. The Edo traditional-inspired look features a luxurious burgundy velvet dress with dramatic detachable off-shoulder sleeves and a bodice adorned with intricate coral beadwork that is absolutely stunning. True to recognising heritage, Okuku by Fola crafted the elaborate Okuku headpiece, layered coral necklaces, and matching accessories, giving the ensemble a regal finish. To ensure the hair stayed perfectly upright and gorgeous, Brown Shuugaa Extravaganza styled it in the traditional Edo bridal updo that adds even more radiance to the final appearance. It’s a bold, stunning look for the bride who desires luxury in its finest form. Yet to decide on a look for your Edo trad? This might just be the right choice.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @trishocouture

Belle: @violetejiata

Beads: @okukubyfola

Hair: @brownshuugaaextravaganza

Photography: @praise_that_photographer