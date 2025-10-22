Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Serve Regal Elegance at Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Elevate Your Bridal Style From Basic to Extraordinary With This Beautiful Lace Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Embrace the Magic of This Vibrant Northern Bridal Inspo For Your Big Day

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Elegant Bridal Look Inspire Your Timeless Wedding Style

Beauty Look Weddings

Soft Pink Meets Bold Glamour in This Stunning Bridal Inspo!

Beauty Look Weddings

Own the Spotlight at Your Wedding Reception with This Stunning Mauve Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Fairytale Wedding Moment with This Glamorous Ball Dress

Beauty Look Weddings

Nelly Mbonu Is Serving Premium Inspo For the Bride Who Loves to Make a Statement in Blue

Beauty Look Weddings

Slay in Light-Pink Tones with This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Put a Modern Spin on Your Yoruba Bridal Look With This Stunning Aso-oke Inspiration

Beauty Look

Serve Regal Elegance at Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Every love story deserves a breathtaking look to commemorate it, and what better way to execute this than with a statement look that not only tells your story beautifully but also honours culture.

Trish O. Couture designed this lovely dress that does justice to this vision. The Edo traditional-inspired look features a luxurious burgundy velvet dress with dramatic detachable off-shoulder sleeves and a bodice adorned with intricate coral beadwork that is absolutely stunning. True to recognising heritage, Okuku by Fola crafted the elaborate Okuku headpiece, layered coral necklaces, and matching accessories, giving the ensemble a regal finish. To ensure the hair stayed perfectly upright and gorgeous, Brown Shuugaa Extravaganza styled it in the traditional Edo bridal updo that adds even more radiance to the final appearance. It’s a bold, stunning look for the bride who desires luxury in its finest form. Yet to decide on a look for your Edo trad? This might just be the right choice.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credit

Dress: @trishocouture
Belle: @violetejiata
Beads: @okukubyfola
Hair: @brownshuugaaextravaganza
Photography: @praise_that_photographer

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php