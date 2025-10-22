This Couple’s White-Themed Reception Decor is Simply Breathtaking

Connect with us

Published

31 minutes ago

 on

The wedding décor sets the tone for every celebration, and for this couple, it was nothing short of a dreamy wonderland!

The lovebirds walked into their reception hall for the grand décor reveal, and their reactions said it all — pure awe and joy! The space was adorned with exquisite white floral arrangements, elegant details, pristine chairs, and the soft glow of twinkling lights and candles that illuminated the entire room. Even the wedding cake was a masterpiece, beautifully decked with white blooms that perfectly complemented the ethereal ambience. As the couple strolled hand in hand through their magical setting, every moment felt straight out of a fairytale.  It was a celebration wrapped in elegance, warmth, and pure love — truly a white wonderland we can’t stop swooning over 😍

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

