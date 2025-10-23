Bela & Victor’s Love Story Began in Uni and Bloomed Into a Breathtaking Rooftop Proposal!

Isn’t it amazing how, in a single moment, a decision to say a simple ‘yes’ can lead to a lifetime of love? From then on, what once lingered in the heart becomes an eternal promise.

Bela and Victor met in school and shared mutual friends, but never really spoke to each other—until one magical evening at an event. The moment Bela walked in, Victor was utterly captivated. He approached her, and what began as a simple conversation blossomed into something deeply profound between them. That beautiful connection led them to this breathtaking surprise rooftop proposal! Bela was completely stunned when she stepped into the romantic, candlelit space and saw her loved ones gathered there, with her sweetheart Victor waiting across the room. As he dropped to one knee, time stood still. She said yes, and now, it’s a forever kind of thing! Their proposal photos are utterly enchanting, with each frame radiating their sweet and timeless love. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Victor:

We met back in university. She was a friend of a friend, so we’d seen each other around, but we never really had the chance to talk. That all changed one evening when we both attended a dinner event. I still remember it clearly. She walked in wearing a stunning red gown, and for a moment, everything else seemed to fade. I approached her, and what started as a simple conversation turned into something special. We talked for hours that night, and somehow, the conversation never really ended. From that day on, we’ve been talking, laughing, and building memories together, and we haven’t stopped since.

Credit

Bride @bel_higie

Planner @theproposalbellofficial