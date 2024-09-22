Teniola and Eben Moved to a New City and Found Love! #TE24Ever

Who knew moving to a new city could lead you into the arms of your soulmate? For Teniola and Eben’s What started as a friendly phone call soon blossomed into a full-blown romance.

Now, they are set for a lifetime of bliss, and we couldn’t be more excited for the lovebirds. Their pre-wedding photos tells the story of a love filled with beautiful adventures. From stunning indoor shots to romantic sight seeing and nature walks on the beach, each frame would leave you swooning as you scroll. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Teniola:

Moving your whole life to a new country can be sometimes lonely and to make friends, one must be intentional in putting in the effort.’ These were the words from Ebenezer when we first met. I had just moved to Vancouver for a new job and he moved from the UK as well. We started off on a slow pace with calls here and there until we were talking every day and we just couldn’t get enough of each other. We love taking walks, travelling and just being in each other’s company as this helps us grow and connect more with each other. I have never regretted taking that brave step to be his friend and I can’t wait to get on a flight to forever with him.





Credits

Bride: @mz_teenie

Planner: @theeventgirlng

Makeup: @glambyomoyestudio

Photography: @themichaelcollins_

Videgraphy: @justfamous01

Location: @ivannespaces

Photography: @richmondarcherphotography