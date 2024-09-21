Connect with us

Have a Fabulous Weekend With These Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Adenike & Adeyeye’s Love Story Began With an Instagram DM! Enjoy Their Rooftop Proposal Photos

Tracey & Deen Met 7 Years Ago and It Was Love at First Sight!

Femi and Afolabi Found Love at a Birthday Party! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Love, Culture and Everything In Between! Enjoy Tosan & Samuel's Delta-Edo Trad

Get Your Weekend Dose of Love and Beauty with #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Relish The Beauty of Love and Friendship With Tope and Tayo's Wedding Video

Ifunanya and Kingsley's First Date Set The Pace for Their 'Happy Ever After'

Tsitse and Tofa Found Love in Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Kanyin and Zak Formed a Sweet Connection at a Friend’s Birthday Party

Have a Fabulous Weekend With These Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys, the weekend is here! 💃🏻

If the only thing on your mind this weekend is to relax and have fun, then you are in the right place. We’ve compiled a rundown of all the amazing features from the BellaNaija Weddings zone to make your weekend worthwhile. From sweet sweet love stories that will make you blush, to stunning inspos to aid your wedding planning activities and entertaining videos you can’t resist, this rundown is bound to give you an unforgettable weekend. Enjoy by clicking on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Sharon and Feyi’s Gbagyi-Yoruba Trad Will Have You Appreciating Culture

Fate Led Sharon to Her Soulmate, Feyi 4 Years Ago! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Love Found Debola in the Comfort of Her Home! #DOwntheaisle24

 

It’s a Sweet Ghanaian-Jamaican Merger! Eno & Orlando’s Wedding Video Would Make Your Day

It all Started as a Big Crush – Now, Remi & Dehinde Get to Live Their Perfect Fairytale

A Reunion in Dallas Ignited The Love Flames For Adetoun and Foluso!

When the Photographer Falls in Love With The Wedding Guest – It’s Time for #TheLUGOwedding!

Want a Sophisticated Trad Wedding Slay? This Beauty Look is For You

Embrace Simplicity & Style on Your Yoruba Trad With This Inspo

Opt for a Soft and Radiant Glow on Your Civil Wedding With This Inspo

Step Out in Exquisite Style On Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

Embrace a Refined and Stylish Look at Your Igbo Trad With This Inspo

Blend Simplicity and Style With This Alluring Yoruba Trad Look

This Couple’s First Look Moment Came With a Sweet Surprise! WATCH

This Bouquet Toss Came With a Funny Twist – Watch How It Happened

Sealed With a Kiss! This Couple’s First Kiss Moment Screams ‘Chemistry’

This Gentleman’s Reaction to His Twin Sister’s Wedding Would Make You Laugh

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

