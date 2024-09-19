Adenike & Adeyeye’s Love Story Began With an Instagram DM! Enjoy Their Rooftop Proposal Photos

From a friendly ‘Hi’ on Instagram to a sweet ‘Yes’ on a rooftop, Adenike and Adeyeye’s love story has been nothing short of magical.

After three years of getting to know each other, they’ve fallen deeply in love with each passing day. Adeyeye decided it was time to make things official by asking his baby girl to marry him. He planned the perfect birthday surprise, and her reaction when she walked into the beautifully decorated space was priceless. Now, these two are set for a lifetime of bliss, and we couldn’t be more excited to see them embark on this journey. Their proposal photos will certainly put a smile on your face.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Adeyeye:

We both met on Instagram in 2021. From the moment we connected on Instagram to eventually becoming friends, I knew there was something extraordinary between us. Months moved smoothly until a moment came when I gathered the courage to ask her out on a formal date. Working in a demanding profession, she gave me a few days of her availability. However, my busy schedule, coupled with being an introvert, led to awkward silences and delayed responses each time we agreed on a date.

Eventually, noticing the pattern, she jokingly asked one afternoon, “So you’ll not take me out?” This time, I decided to ask Adenike on a date the following week. I didn’t let my busy schedule defeat me. Instead of falling into the pattern of backing out, I took it as my last chance to prove my feelings for her. It was this date that acted as the turning point in our relationship. I picked her up from her house then to our date.

She was a bit shy, not looking at my face. At some point, we got connected, opening up to each other and setting a platform for our romantic feelings to unfold naturally. It was a perfect date for me. I took her back home, and she was calling to be sure I got home safe. We kept having everyday conversations until one night when she ended the call saying I love you which took me minutes to respond with a ‘goodnight’ lol.

I invited her to a party the following week, and I already felt like she was mine. From that point onwards, I knew she was the one for me. The way she made efforts to understand me, her genuine concern for me, her acceptance of my flaws, and her constant support during tough times everything indicated that she was the person with whom I wanted to spend my life with. After navigating this journey with her, I am proud to say I made the right decision. Her love, compassion, and companionship instilled in me the confidence to take this next big step and propose to her on her birthday.

Check out the Instagram DM that change it all 😍

Credits

Bride-to-be: @iammadenike

Groom-to-be: @adex_mich

Planner: @truelovelane

Photography @jewel_shot_it

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,