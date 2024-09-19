Connect with us

Tania Omotayo Welcomes Baby No. 2 | See 5 Times She Served Baby Bump Glam

Tania Omotayo Welcomes Baby No. 2 | See 5 Times She Served Baby Bump Glam

1 hour ago

Tania Omotayo is basking in the joy of motherhood once again, as she celebrates the birth of her second child. The fashion influencer and entrepreneur shared the happy news on Instagram, along with adorable photos of her family.

“There are no words to describe what I’m feeling… Officially a Mummy of 2, I’m So incredibly blessed 🤍🤍🤍” Tania captioned her post, which featured photos of her husband, daughter Sarai, and their newest addition to the family.

The photos show Tania cradling her newborn daughter in a soft pink shawl, dressed in chic black pyjamas, with bouquets of pink flowers celebrating the moment

Back in June, Tania revealed her pregnancy on her 32nd birthday with a beautiful photoshoot. It was a double celebration, as she captioned the moment, “Birthday Girl 🥳 32, Glowing & Growing Life 🤍✨🤰

Check out more photos of Tania and her family at the hospital below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

Though she’s now a proud mum of two, we still can’t get over the flawless maternity looks she served throughout her pregnancy. From glamorous gowns to casual chic outfits, Tania slayed every moment of her baby bump journey.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T.T (@taniaomotayo)

