A Happy Birthday & Baby Bump! Tania Omotayo is Expecting Baby Number Two

It’s a birthday celebration overflowing with blessings for Tania Omotayo. Today, the “Real Housewives of Lagos” star and creative director of Ziva Lagos turns 32, and she has exciting news to share: she’s expecting a baby.

Sharing her joy on Instagram, Tania announced the news with a caption that perfectly captures this special moment: “Birthday Girl 🥳 32, Glowing & Growing Life 🤍✨🤰”

Tania welcomed her first child, daughter Saria, in March 2019.

