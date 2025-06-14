Connect with us

Living Sweet Spot

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Living Scoop

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Wore Three Outfits to Her 30th Birthday & Every One Slayed | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Is 30 and Her Birthday Look Is Giving Main Character

Events Living TRAVEL

Everything I Saw, Felt & Learned at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi

Living Style Sweet Spot

Tubobereni’s Birthday Look Is Gorgeous | See Her Photos

Living News Promotions Sports

Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Unveils Landmark Sports Issue

Living Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Queen Ivie Atuwatse of Warri Is 39 and Glowing | See All the Gorgeous Birthday Photos

Living Scoop Style

We’re Still Thinking About Damilola Adegbite’s 40th and That Quietly Majestic Gown

BN TV Inspired Living

Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

Living

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Made Kuti’s tribute to Nedo Kuti on her 27th birthday is full of warmth, style and real love. The couple’s playful photos and his words will stay with you.
Avatar photo

Published

55 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Nedo Kuti/Instagram

Is there anything more adorable than a husband who makes time to publicly celebrate his wife’s birthday with a proper tribute? Afrobeat artist Made Kuti just did that for his wife, Nedo Kuti, who turned 27 today, and we’re absolutely here for it.

“Happy birthday to the sugar in my tea,” he began on Instagram, a line that immediately tells you this is a man very much in love. In the first photo, the couple wears coordinated white and purple tie-dye sets, standing side by side, laughing. It’s not clear what’s so funny, but it doesn’t matter. The joy between them does all the talking.

The next few images are just Nedo, centre of attention as she should be, glowing in her birthday moment. Then the final photo brings them both back into the frame. They’re still laughing. Still in sync. Still clearly enjoying each other.

What seals it all is the caption beneath the post:

The mouthpiece to my trumpet, and the wife with the purest soul and energy that insists I join all of her birthday shoots . You are incredible and you continue to delight and fascinate me; it’s exhilarating living life with you, my lovely troublemaker. Have a beautiful day and many many more beautiful years to come.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mádé Kuti (@madekuti)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php