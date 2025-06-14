Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Is there anything more adorable than a husband who makes time to publicly celebrate his wife’s birthday with a proper tribute? Afrobeat artist Made Kuti just did that for his wife, Nedo Kuti, who turned 27 today, and we’re absolutely here for it.

“Happy birthday to the sugar in my tea,” he began on Instagram, a line that immediately tells you this is a man very much in love. In the first photo, the couple wears coordinated white and purple tie-dye sets, standing side by side, laughing. It’s not clear what’s so funny, but it doesn’t matter. The joy between them does all the talking.

The next few images are just Nedo, centre of attention as she should be, glowing in her birthday moment. Then the final photo brings them both back into the frame. They’re still laughing. Still in sync. Still clearly enjoying each other.

What seals it all is the caption beneath the post:

The mouthpiece to my trumpet, and the wife with the purest soul and energy that insists I join all of her birthday shoots . You are incredible and you continue to delight and fascinate me; it’s exhilarating living life with you, my lovely troublemaker. Have a beautiful day and many many more beautiful years to come.

