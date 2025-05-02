Mádé Kuti Is Turning Flaws Into Fuel in His Soul-Stirring New Anthem “I Won’t Run Away”

Mádé Kuti’s new single “I Won’t Run Away” is a soulful anthem for anyone on a journey of self-discovery and growth.

In this track, Mádé opens up about the challenges of confronting one’s flaws and the beauty of striving to be better, for yourself and for the people around you. As he reflects, “I was thinking a lot about growth, and uncovering the characteristics that define me. I realised how easy it is for people to be weighed down by their flaws and thought there was nothing more beautiful than a person that could look at themselves objectively and strive to be better not only for their own sake, but for the people around them, their community, and the world at large. I Won’t Run Away is about perseverance, seeking the best version of yourself and challenging your flaws head on.”

Following his earlier singles “No More Wars” and “Stand Tall” from 2022, this new release continues Mádé’s journey of creating music that speaks to the soul, inspiring listeners to stand strong and grow in the face of life’s challenges.

Listen below and watch the lyric video