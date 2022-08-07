New Music: Made Kuti – No More Wars

Nigerian singer Made Kuti releases a new single tagged ‘No More Wars’. Popularly known for his unique blend of highlife, jazz, and afrobeat, the grandson of the Legendary Fela Kuti dropped his first single this year following his collaborations with Laycon and Runtown within the first quatre of the year.

The new single is a smooth blend of highlife, jazz, and afrobeat genres. The singer’s vocals make perfect harmony and good vibes that will have you swaying to beat while nodding in agreement to the song’s message.

Listen to the audio on Spotify