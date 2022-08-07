Connect with us

Music

New Music: Made Kuti - No More Wars

BN TV Music

Watch Young Jonn's Sensational Live Performance of “Normally” & “Dada” on Glitch Sessions

Music

New Video: Gyakie - For My Baby

Music

New Music: T.I Blaze - My Life

BN TV Music

Life Before #BBNaija: Four Times Hermes Appeared in Music Videos for Top African Artistes

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda - New Born Fela

Music

New Music: Denzel Mob - Triple OG

Music

New EP: Questhood — WTTQ

Music

New EP: Victor Collins — Relax

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Legally Hitched!

Music

New Music: Made Kuti – No More Wars

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer Made Kuti releases a new single tagged ‘No More Wars’. Popularly known for his unique blend of highlife, jazz, and afrobeat, the grandson of the Legendary Fela Kuti dropped his first single this year following his collaborations with Laycon and Runtown within the first quatre of the year.

The new single is a smooth blend of highlife, jazz, and afrobeat genres. The singer’s vocals make perfect harmony and good vibes that will have you swaying to beat while nodding in agreement to the song’s message.

Listen to the audio on Spotify

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Straight Talk, No Chaser by Steve Harvey | Review by Kaitlin Gee-Akwada

Juwon Odutayo: Paying Attention to Red Flags in Your Relationship

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php