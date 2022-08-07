Connect with us

Watch Young Jonn's Sensational Live Performance of “Normally” & “Dada” on Glitch Sessions

Need a Simple & Very Filling Breakfast? This Toast & Whipped Coffee Recipe is Perfect

Ezinne Zara Loc'd Her 4a Hair & Here's What It Looks Like

Life Before #BBNaija: Four Times Hermes Appeared in Music Videos for Top African Artistes

Watch Episode 12 (Season 3) of "Papa Benji" on BN TV

Watch Abbyke & KiKi Get the Weekend Started in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda - New Born Fela

Adetola, Marvin & Swazzy talk Woke Culture in New Episode of "The Hustle"

"Toke Moments": Toke Makinwa on the difference between having brain & sense

New Music + Video: Mr Eazi - Personal Baby

Following the release of his EP tagged “Love Is Not Enough,” Nigerian music producer and singer, Young John takes the stage to perform enchanting song.

The harmony of vocals from the singer and the Glitch Africa Choir creates a soothing delight for listener. The producer displays his versatile capabilities not just as a producer but a singer in this performance.

Take a break from anything and listen to good music. Watch the performance below:

