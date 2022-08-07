BN TV
Watch Young Jonn’s Sensational Live Performance of “Normally” & “Dada” on Glitch Sessions
Following the release of his EP tagged “Love Is Not Enough,” Nigerian music producer and singer, Young John takes the stage to perform enchanting song.
The harmony of vocals from the singer and the Glitch Africa Choir creates a soothing delight for listener. The producer displays his versatile capabilities not just as a producer but a singer in this performance.
Take a break from anything and listen to good music. Watch the performance below: