Young Jonn Is All About Enjoyment in “Only Fans” | Watch

It has been raining first singles of the year since 2025 began. Just today Korede Bello came through with “Tiny Drops” and “Make Me,” Blaqbonez followed with “W For Wetego,” and now Young Jonn has joined the lineup with the visuals for his first single of the year, “Only Fans.”

The song carries a carefree, larger-than-life energy as Young Jonn likens his lifestyle to that of King Solomon. The video is exactly what you’d expect. Surrounded by plenty of ladies, he is just enjoying himself with no stress, no worries, and vibes on vibes.

Watch “Only Fans” below.