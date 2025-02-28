Connect with us

Korede Bello Celebrates His Birthday with New Songs "Tiny Drops" and "Make Me"

Korede Bello only gets to celebrate his actual birthday once every four years, but that’s not stopping him from making today special. The singer is marking his February 28th birthday with the release of his first songs of the year, “Tiny Drops” and “Make Me.”

“Tiny Drops” is all about gratitude. Korede reflects on life’s simple blessings, thanking God for the air he breathes, for unconditional love, and for the little things that bring joy. It’s a song that reminds us that no matter how things are, tiny drops eventually fill the ocean. Nothing stays the same forever.

On the other side, “Make Me” is a love song, and Korede is deep in his feelings. This one is all about surrendering to love completely. He’s caught up, weak in the best way, and ready to show his special person just how much they mean to him.

Two songs, two different vibes, but both straight from the heart.

Listen below.

