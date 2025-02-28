Blaqbonez, Phyno and Young Jonn Link Up on “W For Wetego”

Blaqbonez is kicking off the year with a bang. The hip-hop sensation just dropped a sizzling new single, “W For Wetego” featuring Phyno and Young Jonn.

Released under Chocolate City, the track brings together three heavyweights over a beat produced by Black Culture, Arienati, and DJ 808. “W For Wetego” is all about the hustle, chasing the bag in BTC, Euros, Dollars, or any currency that stacks up.

Young Jonn opens the track with his signature smooth delivery. Blaqbonez, the mastermind behind the song, keeps the energy high with his bars. Phyno wraps it up with a mix of Igbo and English, adding that final touch that makes the song stand out.

Listen to “W For Wetego” below.