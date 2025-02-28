Connect with us

Music

Blaqbonez, Phyno and Young Jonn Link Up on "W For Wetego"

BN TV Music

Young Jonn Is All About Enjoyment in "Only Fans" | Watch

Music

Korede Bello Celebrates His Birthday with New Songs "Tiny Drops" and "Make Me"

Music

Kel-P and Wande Coal Made a Whole Afrobeats EP 'Best of Both Worlds'

BN TV Music

Godswill Oyor Delivers a Stirring Live Performance of "Favour" on Glitch Gospel

BN TV Music

Joeboy and Layi Wasabi Ride Through Heartbreak in "Taxi Driver"

Music

Fridayy Gets Deep on Love & Faith in New Album 'Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not'

Music

Magixx’s Debut Album ‘I Dream in Color’ Feels Like Falling in Love with Life Again

BN TV Music

L.A.X’s "Lockdown" Visuals Bring Love & Drama to the Screen

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani's Live Performance of 'I'm Falling in Love' Captures a Love That Feels Certain

Music

Blaqbonez, Phyno and Young Jonn Link Up on “W For Wetego”

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Blaqbonez is kicking off the year with a bang. The hip-hop sensation just dropped a sizzling new single, “W For Wetego” featuring Phyno and Young Jonn.

Released under Chocolate City, the track brings together three heavyweights over a beat produced by Black Culture, Arienati, and DJ 808. “W For Wetego” is all about the hustle, chasing the bag in BTC, Euros, Dollars, or any currency that stacks up.

Young Jonn opens the track with his signature smooth delivery. Blaqbonez, the mastermind behind the song, keeps the energy high with his bars. Phyno wraps it up with a mix of Igbo and English, adding that final touch that makes the song stand out.

Listen to “W For Wetego” below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php