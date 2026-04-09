Abuja Came Alive: The Heineken-Powered Young Jonn Live Was Everything the Capital Deserved

On Sunday April 5 at ThisDay Dome, Abuja, Heineken staged Young Jonn Live in Abuja as one of the centerpieces of the Nigerian Breweries Big Fiesta campaign in the capital — and from the moment Young Jonn took the stage, it was clear this was not just a concert. It was a celebration of Nigerian creativity at its most electric, powered by the brand that has made it its mission to curate unforgettable experiences across the country’s most vibrant cities.

Young Jonn performed to a crowd that knew every record — and given his discography, that meant a night of wall-to-wall Afrobeats classics. The Grammy-nominated producer and hitmaker moved through his catalogue with the ease of someone who has spent years crafting the sounds that define a generation.

The event brought together fans and music lovers for a high-energy performance that showcased Young Jonn’s dynamic stage presence and hit-filled catalogue.

Throughout the night, Heineken provided the backdrop that a performance of this scale deserved — a premium atmosphere, ice-cold Heinekens in hand, and the kind of energy that only happens when great music meets a city that has been waiting for its moment.

Young Jonn Live was the capital’s Easter celebration done right — proof that Abuja’s cultural scene is as alive and as deserving of the spotlight as anywhere in Nigeria. Heineken made sure of it.

Abuja came alive as the crowd sang along, celebrated and experienced the energy that only a Heineken-curated night can deliver.

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