Everything Nigerian Travellers Need to Know About Heineken’s Bar De Change

For many Nigerians, travelling abroad comes with an uncomfortable reality: the simple pleasures they enjoy at home suddenly become significantly more expensive. From meals to social outings, exchange rates can quickly turn everyday moments into costly decisions.

When even enjoying a chilled Heineken requires a quick currency conversion in your head, travel can start to feel less freeing. Now, Heineken is bringing Bar De Change to Nigeria, a social currency exchange that has already proven its worth in South Africa, and is now giving Nigerian travellers a way to enjoy more of the moments that matter abroad

Here are five things you should know about this passport to borderless social experiences:

What is Bar de Change and how does it work?

Bar De Change is an innovative social exchange activation that allows Nigerian travellers to buy Heineken at Nigerian prices before flying to the United States or Mexico and redeem those beers at participating bars in their destinations. Think of it as a Bureau De Change, but for beer – specifically, Heineken.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), travellers can visit Sapphire Lounge to purchase their Heineken before departure, and receive digital vouchers in return.

Upon arrival in the US or Mexico, these vouchers can be redeemed for Heineken at the participating bars, allowing travellers to enjoy the same great beer at the same price they paid back home.

How do I purchase, receive, and redeem my Bar de Change vouchers?

Before your flight, visit the Heineken bar at the Sapphire Lounge at MMIA and purchase 2, 4 or 6 Heinekens. Register at bardechange.app, and receive your digital Bar De Change voucher along with the locations of participating bars. Please note that your voucher is valid until July 19th, 2026. Make sure to redeem before that date.

When you arrive in the US or Mexico, visit the participating Heineken bar, present your voucher, and redeem it for a Heineken at the same price you paid in Nigeria.

Who is eligible to participate?

Participation is open to people who are 21 years and above departing from Nigeria to the US or Mexico. To participate, travellers must visit the Sapphire Lounge at MMIA before they fly.

Where can I redeem my Bar de Change voucher?

Bar De Change vouchers can be redeemed for Heineken at participating bars across selected locations in the United States and Mexico. Simply present your voucher at any of the participating venues, follow the redemption process, and enjoy your Heineken and the moments that come with it.

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