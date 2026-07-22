Peggy Ovire, Teniola Aladese, Jide Kosoko, Patrick Doyle and Ayo Adesanya star In Madam President: Showing on YouTube

The highly anticipated political drama Madam President officially premieres its first episode on ChudeFilms on YouTube, following widespread excitement generated by its official trailer. Inspired by true-life events, the three-part series marks the first scripted project executive produced by media entrepreneur and host of the viral talk show #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo.

Announcing the premiere, Jideonwo wrote, “The story begins tonight. MADAM PRESIDENT – Episode 1 premieres at 7PM on YouTube.”



Produced by Joy Inc. in collaboration with YNaija Studios, and powered by Africa No Filter and CcHUB Creative Economy, Madam President is a gripping political drama that explores power, identity, courage and the extraordinary things that become possible when women choose solidarity over silence. Directed by Mercy ‘Big Star’ Osazuwa, the series stars Peggy Ovire, Teniola Aladese, Ayo Adesanya, Patrick Doyle, Jide Kosoko, Dr Faith Adewale, Bernice Ibe and a stellar ensemble cast, bringing to life a timely story of ambition, sacrifice and the human cost of leadership.



As anticipation reached a fever pitch ahead of the premiere, cast members also shared their excitement. Actor Faith Adewale, who plays Tunde Briggs, described the series as;

“a touching three-part story about the magic women can create when they come together in a corrupt country like Nigeria,” while actress Bernice Ibe, making her screen debut, told fans, “Guys, I made my movie debut… I’m so excited for this one!”

With conversations around leadership, governance and representation becoming increasingly urgent across Nigeria, Madam President arrives as more than entertainment. It is a timely political drama that asks difficult questions about power, sacrifice and the choices leaders make when the stakes are highest. As Episode One begins streaming today on ChudeFilms on YouTube, audiences are invited not only to watch, but to join a national conversation about leadership, integrity and the future we hope to build together. Madam President will also air on WAP TV, Wazobia TV and Rave TV, bringing the conversation on leadership and power to audiences across Nigeria.



WATCH EPISODE ONE:

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Madam President Premiere