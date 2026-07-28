First Look: Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Omowunmi Dada & More on the Set of Black Market



On September 26, 2026, Black Market will debut but not in the traditional way!



In an unprecedented move for African cinema, the premiere will double as an official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest attendance at a film screening in a single location. The event aims to gather 50,000 attendees at Tafawa Balewa Square, surpassing the current record of 40,000.



Black Market blends an ensemble cast of acclaimed screen talents and emerging stars, Black Market features Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok and Uzor Arukwe.



The cast also includes Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba and Adeoluwa Akintoba.



Directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay, Black Market was shot in Abeokuta, Nigeria and brings together a team of filmmakers committed to delivering a thrilling cinematic experience rooted in authentic Nigerian storytelling.



The Guinness World Records attempt marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian film industry and reflects Rixel Studios and their partners vision of creating cultural moments that extend beyond the screen.



Cast & Crew

Production Company: Rixel Studios, Filmone Entertainment and Signet Ring Studios



Events Production Company: Switch Visuals Productions



Executive Producers: Rixel Studios, FilmOne Studios, Omowunmi Dada, Susan Ganchung Pwajok, Mike Afolarin.

Director: Fatimah Binta Gimsay

Writers: Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, Fatimah Binta Gimsay

Producers: Nora Awolowo, Nicole Ofoegbu

Key Cast: Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok, Uzor Arukwe, Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba, Adeoluwa Akintoba.



About Rixel Studios

Rixel Studios is a Nigerian film production company dedicated to telling bold African stories through innovative filmmaking and immersive audience experiences.





BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Black Market