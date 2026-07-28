Connect with us

Movies & TV Promotions

First Look: Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Omowunmi Dada & More on the Set of Black Market

Arts Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

In Photos: Mr Macaroni Stars as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in London Play "55 Days"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Official Children of Blood and Bone Trailer Starring Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis & Ayra Starr

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11: Chimsom Chuka Becomes the First Head of House

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The First Children of Blood and Bone Featurette Is Here! See How Orïsha Came to Life

Movies & TV Scoop

Meet All 24 Big Brother Naija Season 11 Housemates Competing for ₦160 Million | Full List

Events Movies & TV Scoop

First Look: Inside the Stunning Big Brother Naija Season 11 House!

Events Movies & TV Scoop

It's Almost Time for Big Brother Naija Season 11! Stay Locked on BellaNaija for Updates, Recaps & More

Movies & TV Scoop

David Jonsson Is the New Black Panther! Meet the Actor Playing T'Challa's Son in Black Panther 3

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11 Starts Tonight! Here's How to Watch the Premiere Show Live

Movies & TV

First Look: Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Omowunmi Dada & More on the Set of Black Market

Avatar photo

Published

23 hours ago

 on


On September 26, 2026, Black Market will debut but not in the traditional way!

In an unprecedented move for African cinema, the premiere will double as an official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest attendance at a film screening in a single location. The event aims to gather 50,000 attendees at Tafawa Balewa Square, surpassing the current record of 40,000.

Black Market blends an ensemble cast of acclaimed screen talents and emerging stars, Black Market features Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok and Uzor Arukwe.


The cast also includes Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba and Adeoluwa Akintoba.

Directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay, Black Market was shot in Abeokuta, Nigeria and brings together a team of filmmakers committed to delivering a thrilling cinematic experience rooted in authentic Nigerian storytelling.

The Guinness World Records attempt marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian film industry and reflects Rixel Studios and their partners vision of creating cultural moments that extend beyond the screen.


Cast & Crew

Production Company: Rixel Studios, Filmone Entertainment and Signet Ring Studios

Events Production Company: Switch Visuals Productions

Executive Producers: Rixel Studios, FilmOne Studios, Omowunmi Dada, Susan Ganchung Pwajok, Mike Afolarin.

Director: Fatimah Binta Gimsay
Writers: Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, Fatimah Binta Gimsay
Producers: Nora Awolowo, Nicole Ofoegbu
Key Cast: Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok, Uzor Arukwe, Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba, Adeoluwa Akintoba.


About Rixel Studios

Rixel Studios is a Nigerian film production company dedicated to telling bold African stories through innovative filmmaking and immersive audience experiences.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Black Market

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php