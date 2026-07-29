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In Photos: Mr Macaroni Stars as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in London Play "55 Days"

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In Photos: Mr Macaroni Stars as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in London Play “55 Days”

Nigerian actor Debo Adedayo, popular as Mr Macaroni, starred as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in Howard Brenton’s historical stage play 55 Days, directed by James Yeatman at Mountview’s The Backstage Theatre in London.
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Debo Adedayo dressed in a brown military officer uniform with Sam Browne belt sash, brass buttons, and peaked cap acting on stage in London.

Debo Adedayo brings historical figure Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax to life in James Yeatman’s stage direction of 55 Days at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

If you’ve been wondering what Mr Macaroni has been up to lately, the answer might surprise you. Debo Adedayo has swapped comedy sets and film locations for the London stage, taking on a major historical role in 55 Days as part of his postgraduate studies at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Written by renowned British playwright Howard Brenton and directed by James Yeatman, 55 Days was staged at The Backstage Theatre inside Mountview’s Peckham campus in London. The play travels back to December 1648 right after the English Civil War, dramatising the intense 55-day countdown leading to the trial and execution of King Charles I. It explores the heavy political tug-of-war between Oliver Cromwell, the Parliamentary Army, and the crown as the nation faced an unprecedented question of how to govern without a monarch.

Debo Adedayo in a 17th-century military officer uniform standing face-to-face with a fellow actor during a dramatic scene in the historical play 55 Days in London.

Debo Adedayo portrays Parliamentary Army general Thomas Fairfax alongside his MA Performance cohort in the Howard Brenton political drama 55 Days at The Backstage Theatre.

Taking on one of the most significant military figures of the era, Debo played Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax, the principled commander-in-chief of the Parliamentary Army. Dressed in 17th-century period military attire designed by Sorcha Corcoran—featuring a dark tailored doublet, white linen collar, and military sash—he anchored the production alongside his fellow postgraduate cast members, including Benedict Barker, Maryam Gafar, Sam GordonWebb, and Ben Mansell.

Reflecting on the experience, Debo shared how meaningful the project was to him, saying, “It has been a wonderful experience working with and learning from these uniquely gifted talents on our production of 55 Days! I am most grateful for the beautiful moments shared which I will continue to cherish.”

See more photos below

Debo Adedayo and a female co-star in brown tailored period costumes displaying matching prop rings on their hands inside a Mountview dressing room.

Debo Adedayo and a female co-star in brown tailored period costumes displaying matching prop rings on their hands inside a Mountview dressing room.

Debo Adedayo seen from behind in military officer uniform gripping the arms of a male actor in dark clothing under dramatic red stage lighting.

Debo Adedayo engages in a key narrative moment as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in the political Civil War play 55 Days directed by James Yeatman.

Debo Adedayo smiling in military costume alongside cast members in period wigs and 17th-century costumes backstage at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Debo Adedayo smiling in military costume alongside cast members in period wigs and 17th-century costumes backstage at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

The complete cast of 55 Days standing on stage at Mountview in London, including Debo Adedayo in military costume alongside actors featuring theatrical blood makeup.

The MA Performance postgraduate student cast of 55 Days by Howard Brenton gathers on stage following their historical drama performance in Peckham, London.

Debo Adedayo smiling in his Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax military costume while standing backstage with two headset-wearing production crew members in London.

Debo Adedayo behind the scenes with the technical production team outside dressing rooms during the London stage run of Howard Brenton’s 55 Days.

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Photo Credit: Debo Adedayo/Instagram

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