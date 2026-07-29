In Photos: Mr Macaroni Stars as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in London Play “55 Days”

If you’ve been wondering what Mr Macaroni has been up to lately, the answer might surprise you. Debo Adedayo has swapped comedy sets and film locations for the London stage, taking on a major historical role in 55 Days as part of his postgraduate studies at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Written by renowned British playwright Howard Brenton and directed by James Yeatman, 55 Days was staged at The Backstage Theatre inside Mountview’s Peckham campus in London. The play travels back to December 1648 right after the English Civil War, dramatising the intense 55-day countdown leading to the trial and execution of King Charles I. It explores the heavy political tug-of-war between Oliver Cromwell, the Parliamentary Army, and the crown as the nation faced an unprecedented question of how to govern without a monarch.

Taking on one of the most significant military figures of the era, Debo played Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax, the principled commander-in-chief of the Parliamentary Army. Dressed in 17th-century period military attire designed by Sorcha Corcoran—featuring a dark tailored doublet, white linen collar, and military sash—he anchored the production alongside his fellow postgraduate cast members, including Benedict Barker, Maryam Gafar, Sam Gordon–Webb, and Ben Mansell.

Reflecting on the experience, Debo shared how meaningful the project was to him, saying, “It has been a wonderful experience working with and learning from these uniquely gifted talents on our production of 55 Days! I am most grateful for the beautiful moments shared which I will continue to cherish.”

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Photo Credit: Debo Adedayo/Instagram