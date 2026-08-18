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Mo Bimpe Gets the Balance Right in This Sculpted Silver Reception Gown

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Mo Bimpe Gets the Balance Right in This Sculpted Silver Reception Gown

Adebimpe “Mo Bimpe” Oyebade wore a custom silver reception gown by Zackstyling Luxury for her triplets’ thanksgiving party with husband Lateef Adedimeji, featuring a sculpted basque waistline, sheer illusion bust, and 3D floral sequin details.
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Mo Bimpe posing in a fitted silver metallic gown for her triplets thanksgiving reception in Lekki Lagos.

Mo Bimpe styled by Zackstyling Luxury for the reception portion of her triplets’ thanksgiving event

When Adebimpe Oyebade, everyone’s favourite Mo Bimpe, and her husband Lateef Adedimeji gathered friends and family at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, the fashion was always going to be part of the celebration. The couple threw a grand thanksgiving celebration for their three baby boys, Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb, and when it came time for the reception, Mo Bimpe arrived in a stunning silver gown.

Styled by Zackstyling Luxury, the actress stepped out in a structured, floor-length design that gave classic glamour a modern update. The gown featured a sculpted basque waistline and a sheer illusion neckline, creating a clean, almost floating effect around the bust. From there, metallic floral appliqués and iridescent sequins travelled down the dress, with the 3D details shifting between silver, champagne and warm gold tones as she moved.

Mo Bimpe showing her topknot hair, glossy glam, and metallic sequin gown details.

Mo Bimpe showing off her beauty look and metallic gown details at her triplets’ thanksgiving reception.

There was a lot happening on the gown, so Mo Bimpe wisely let it take centre stage. Her hair was swept into a high topknot bun, with soft curtain bangs framing her face, while winged eyeliner and a glossy lip kept her beauty look polished without competing with the dress.

Her jewellery followed the same less-is-more approach. A few tennis bracelets, drop earrings and a simple ring were enough to finish things off without adding another layer to an already detailed look.

The result was a gorgeous reception look that managed to feel glamorous without becoming overwhelming. The sculpted waist gave the voluminous gown some shape, the metallic details brought plenty of interest, and the restrained styling kept everything looking fresh.

Mo Bimpe clearly knew when to let the dress do the talking, and this silver number had plenty to say.

Mo Bimpe wearing a structured silver dress with 3D floral appliques at her triplets thanksgiving party.

Mo Bimpe in a custom silver reception gown styled by Zackstyling Luxury for her triplets’ thanksgiving celebration.

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Photo Credit: Mo Bimpe/Instagram 

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