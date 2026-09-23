Connect with us

Scoop Style

Tems Pairs Cream Faux Fur With Black Cargo Trousers at Burberry’s SS27 Show

Health Inspired Scoop

Nigeria’s First Tele-Robotic Surgery Successfully Performed at Redeemer’s Health Village

Scoop Style

Three Times Bonang Matheba Has Worn Nigerian Designers

Movies & TV Scoop

Ultimate Veto, Wonderland & a Triple Eviction: BBNaija Season 11 Week 8 Had It All

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

See All the Stars Who Showed Up for the Starlomo Premiere in African Music Icon Style

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11 Finalists: Meet the Top 10 Housemates Heading to the Finale

Scoop Sports

Tobi Amusan, Kayinsola Ajayi, Ezekiel Nathaniel & 3 Relay Squads Book Tickets for Beijing 2027

Movies & TV Scoop

Keivo Has Done It! BBNaija Season 11 Housemate Wins HoH and Books Finale Spot

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Kaelo Iyizoba Makes History as "The Spectacular Death of Prisca" Earns Honourable Mention at TIFF 2026

Beauty Look Scoop

Tems & Kim Kardashian Link Up at SKIMS London Flagship Launch in Sleek Dark Looks

Scoop

Tems Pairs Cream Faux Fur With Black Cargo Trousers at Burberry’s SS27 Show

Tems attended Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at London Fashion Week on Monday, 21 September, styling a floor-length cream faux-fur coat with black cargo trousers and a crystal choker.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tems styling cream faux-fur coat with crystal choker necklace and lined berry lip makeup at Burberry SS27 show.

Tems showcasing her crystal choker and 90s-inspired berry lip look at the Burberry SS27 presentation.

You know Tems turns up the music every time you listen to her, right? Well, she knows how to turn up for a fashion moment too.

The Oscar-nominated Grammy winner and Nigerian music star was among the guests at Chelsea College of Arts in London on Monday, 21st September, where Burberry presented its Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The show closed out the official London Fashion Week schedule, bringing together familiar faces from music, film and fashion, and Tems arrived ready for the occasion in a look that immediately caught our attention.

She started with a floor-length cream faux-fur coat, complete with wide lapels and black leather buckled cuffs. The oversized coat did most of the talking, while everything underneath stayed firmly in black: a ribbed scoop-neck crop top and wide-leg cargo trousers that gave the look a more relaxed shape.

Tems leaning against wooden wall wearing cream faux-fur coat with oversized black leather buckled cuff detail.

Tems highlighting the black leather buckled cuffs and plush cream faux-fur texture of her Burberry coat.

That mix of soft cream and black continued into the styling. Tems added a crystal choker at her neckline and small hoop earrings, then brought in dark angular sunglasses that picked up on the tougher details of the outfit. Her long hair fell in soft waves, with honey-brown highlights sweeping across one side, while a lined berry lip and flushed cheeks completed the beauty look.

With the outfit doing the talking, Tems took her place in the front row alongside Jodie TurnerSmith, Gemma Chan and Rosie HuntingtonWhiteley. For a London evening, the combination of faux fur, leather details, wide-leg trousers and dark shades gave her a look that felt right at home at Burberry.

Tems wearing a floor-length cream faux-fur coat with black wide-leg cargo trousers at Burberry SS27 show during London Fashion Week.

Tems arriving at Chelsea College of Arts in London for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Tems wearing dark angular sunglasses pulled over a high cream faux-fur collar at Burberry Spring Summer 2027 show.

Tems wearing dark angular sunglasses at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2027 runway show in London.

***
Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php