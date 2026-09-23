Tems Pairs Cream Faux Fur With Black Cargo Trousers at Burberry’s SS27 Show

You know Tems turns up the music every time you listen to her, right? Well, she knows how to turn up for a fashion moment too.

The Oscar-nominated Grammy winner and Nigerian music star was among the guests at Chelsea College of Arts in London on Monday, 21st September, where Burberry presented its Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The show closed out the official London Fashion Week schedule, bringing together familiar faces from music, film and fashion, and Tems arrived ready for the occasion in a look that immediately caught our attention.

She started with a floor-length cream faux-fur coat, complete with wide lapels and black leather buckled cuffs. The oversized coat did most of the talking, while everything underneath stayed firmly in black: a ribbed scoop-neck crop top and wide-leg cargo trousers that gave the look a more relaxed shape.

That mix of soft cream and black continued into the styling. Tems added a crystal choker at her neckline and small hoop earrings, then brought in dark angular sunglasses that picked up on the tougher details of the outfit. Her long hair fell in soft waves, with honey-brown highlights sweeping across one side, while a lined berry lip and flushed cheeks completed the beauty look.

With the outfit doing the talking, Tems took her place in the front row alongside Jodie Turner–Smith, Gemma Chan and Rosie Huntington–Whiteley. For a London evening, the combination of faux fur, leather details, wide-leg trousers and dark shades gave her a look that felt right at home at Burberry.

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Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram