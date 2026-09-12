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Rema Turns Situationship Drama Into a Dancefloor Anthem With “Oh No”
Rema reunites with Jamaican producer Rvssian on “Oh No,” a genre-crossing single about mixed signals, situationships and the chaos of modern romance.
If there is one thing Rema knows how to do, it is turning the chaos of modern romance into a song you can dance to. The global Afrobeats star is back with his latest single, “Oh No,” reuniting with Jamaican hitmaker Rvssian for another cross-continental collaboration.
The new track brings Rema and Rvssian together six years after their 2020 collaboration, “Beamer (Bad Boys),” this time combining Afropop, dancehall, reggaeton and kompa-inspired rhythms over a bouncy production.
On “Oh No,” Rema gets into the confusion of mixed signals and situationships, singing about a love interest he cannot seem to resist despite her unpredictable ways. From checking her friend’s Instagram stories to picking up her late-night calls, he captures the familiar back-and-forth of modern dating through his hypnotic melodies.
The release follows Rema’s recent single “TEA” and a run of international collaborations, adding another genre-crossing record to his growing catalogue.
Watch the video below