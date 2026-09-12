Rema Turns Situationship Drama Into a Dancefloor Anthem With “Oh No”

If there is one thing Rema knows how to do, it is turning the chaos of modern romance into a song you can dance to. The global Afrobeats star is back with his latest single, “Oh No,” reuniting with Jamaican hitmaker Rvssian for another cross-continental collaboration.

The new track brings Rema and Rvssian together six years after their 2020 collaboration, “Beamer (Bad Boys),” this time combining Afropop, dancehall, reggaeton and kompa-inspired rhythms over a bouncy production.

On “Oh No,” Rema gets into the confusion of mixed signals and situationships, singing about a love interest he cannot seem to resist despite her unpredictable ways. From checking her friend’s Instagram stories to picking up her late-night calls, he captures the familiar back-and-forth of modern dating through his hypnotic melodies.

The release follows Rema’s recent single “TEA” and a run of international collaborations, adding another genre-crossing record to his growing catalogue.

Watch the video below