The Switch, The Split & a Shocking Eviction: Everything That Went Down in BBNaija 11 Week 6

You know how we do it! Grab yourself a bowl of delicious Minimie Chinchin to snack on, because the past seven days in Biggie’s house were packed with so much drama, strategy, and suspense that you will need every single crunchy bite to get through it all.

If there was ever a week that proved the Show Ya Sef house is an absolute pressure cooker, Week 6 was it. Anchored around the theme “The Switch”, Biggie challenged the housemates to trade places, walk in each other’s shoes, and test the strength of their bonds. What started as a light-hearted experiment in empathy quickly evolved into a high-stakes arena of tactical alliances, fiery camp rivalries, and emotional farewells.

From royal returns and luxury loft stays to rising house tensions and dramatic live show reveals, here is how all the action unfolded across Week 6.

The Aftermath: Double Eviction and Shifting Bonds

The week kicked off under a cloud of mixed emotions following the exits of Sultex and Goddessa. While half the house struggled to process Goddessa’s departure, others openly admitted to missing Sultex’s lively presence—with Flora, Oyin, and Keivo particularly vocal about his absence. The shift in dynamics was immediate. Araga and Sheba found solace in each other as they navigated the loss of their mutual friend Goddessa, while Sheba also began spending more quality time with Chimsom.

Abi Reclaims the Throne

Proving that lightning can indeed strike twice, Abi emerged victorious in the Head of House challenge, securing her second tenure on the throne this season. Unlike her earlier weeks marked by tears and vulnerability, Abi maintained a steady, firm composure throughout her reign. She leaned heavily into a supportive inner circle comprising Bells, Bluethopia, Sheba, and Temi Nkem.

Adding a fresh twist to the weekly dynamics, Biggie allowed the Head of House to occupy the luxury HoH Loft for the very first time this season. Breaking away from the previous random lucky dip system, Abi selected Temi Nkem as her loft mate to enjoy the exclusive suite and immunity for the week.

The Bench Warmer and Gambit Updates

Following the Head of House competition, Biggie summoned Yusuf, Bells, Ricky, Aikou, Nomy, and Sheba to determine the week’s Bench Warmer via a dice-rolling exercise. Rolling the lowest number, Bells found herself stepping back into the familiar role.

Meanwhile, a major game update shook up the house structure: Aikou and Flora were officially informed that their status as “Gambits” had ended. Stripped of their special position, both housemates were placed directly onto the main track to run the exact same race as the rest of the contenders.

When Ebuka asked Aikou how he is doing in the house. E reach to ask😅#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/jmNKqToMf8 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 6, 2026

Twinning It: MCM and WCW Tasks

To reinforce “The Switch” theme, Biggie introduced a pairing challenge starting on Man Crush Monday. Each female housemate selected a male counterpart to imitate, serve, and get to know closely—with Bluethopia taking on two partners. The ladies spent the day walking in their chosen partners’ shoes before the roles flipped on Woman Crush Wednesday. The pairings provided fascinating insights, with housemates sharing joint Diary Room sessions to reflect on their temporary partnerships.

A House Divided: The Locals vs The Extended Family

The harmony was short-lived, however, as tensions exploded following Ebuka’s table-shaking questions during the live show. Ebuka pressed Temi Nkem over her previous “local birds” remark directed at Flora and Oyin. The comment sparked deep resentment, causing an undeniable divide inside the lounge.

During a Diary Session, Biggie formally acknowledged the split, noting that the house had fractured into two distinct camps: “The Locals” and “The Extended Family.” The two factions spent the week hanging out separately, cooking strictly for their own groups, and trading sharp whispers. Heated confrontations broke out between Temi Nkem and the trio of Flora, Oyin, and Nomy, cementing the rift between the two sides.

Wager Victory and Personal Disclosures

Despite the personal friction, the housemates pulled together under Oyin’s leadership to secure a crucial Wager win. However, the victory felt bittersweet for Oyin, who felt the house failed to celebrate the achievement with the enthusiasm it deserved.

Away from the group tasks, personal conversations revealed deeper layers:

Bluethopia and Chimsom: Bluethopia spent extensive time with Chimsom, while later asking her to establish clearer boundaries with Barry due to the amount of time they were sharing.

Bells’ Vulnerability: Bells opened up to Yusuf, sharing that she became a mother at age 16, while also noticing her once-close relationships with Flora and Oyin souring.

Nomy and Tram: A close connection continued to bloom as Nomy and Tram spent increasing amounts of time together.

Arena Games Glory and The MIPOW Twist

Temi Nkem hit cloud nine on Friday night after delivering a stellar performance to win the Arena Games.

The momentum carried into the weekend, where Barry was crowned the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) and awarded BB Bucks alongside an air fryer. However, in true “The Switch” fashion, Biggie introduced a massive catch: for the first time this season, the MIPOW title carried no immunity from eviction.

With no Veto Power utilised during the nomination session, nearly the entire house was placed on the chopping block—leaving only HoH Abi and MIPOW Sheba initially safe.

Gerard Takes a Bow

The week culminated in a tense live eviction show as Gerard became the eighth housemate to exit the Show Ya Sef house. Upon hearing his name, Gerard remained calm, embraced his fellow contestants, and took a literal bow before walking out the doors. Speaking on stage with Ebuka, he admitted he felt his exit coming as the house politics grew increasingly intense.

Before signing off, Ebuka left the remaining housemates with a stern caution against dragging family members into their personal squabbles, reminding everyone that relatives are not part of the game.

“Stop bringing your families into fights. Be more humane. I have nothing against fights, but stop bringing your families into them.” – Ebuka’s final words to the housemates tonight.#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/KgFP1L0BUQ — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 6, 2026

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If Week 6 came with this much drama, you can bet Week 7 is going to be completely off the charts! So stay tuned for the full breakdown, proudly brought to you by Minimie Nigeria. Don’t forget to follow Minimie Nigeria across all social platforms to keep the fun, and the crunch, going all week long.