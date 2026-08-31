The Gambit Era Is Over: Aikou and Flora Are Back in the BBNaija Main Game

Big Brother Naija: Show Ya Sef just flipped the scripts again, and the house dynamic is officially looking very different.

Cast your mind back to Week 2, when viewers voted to drop Amyr “Aikou” Yousufzai and Flora Egbedi into the high-stakes “Gambit” role. Selected with 9.10% and 29.38% of the public vote respectively, the deal came with a massive double-edged sword. On one hand, they snagged guaranteed safety straight to the grand finale. On the other? They were completely stripped of their chance to win the ₦160 million grand prize. For weeks, they operated as Biggie’s undercover instigators, shaping house drama from the sidelines without an actual shot at the money.

That era is officially over. During the latest Sunday live eviction show, host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu rolled out “Operation Release the Gambit,” handing full power back to the fans to decide whether to keep them as agents or toss them back into the main arena. The public voted to bring both of them back into the mix, and organisers have confirmed that Aikou and Flora are officially out of Gambit mode, fully reinstated as regular contestants with their eyes back on the grand prize.

Of course, stepping back onto the main game floor comes with instant heat. While their eligibility for the ₦160 million is back on the table, their invulnerability shield is completely gone. To make things even wilder, Biggie placed almost the entire house up for nomination this week—meaning both Aikou and Flora are immediately exposed to Sunday’s live eviction chopping block.

From safe-zone spectators to fully vulnerable contenders, the game just restarted for this duo, and watching them adjust to life back on equal footing is going to be top-tier viewing all week long.