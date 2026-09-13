Double Eviction! Abi & Araga Are the Latest Housemates to Leave the BBNaija Season 11 House

Sunday night brought an unexpected shake-up to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house as Abisola “Abi” Ayoola and Oluwaseyifunmi “Araga” Sosanya became the latest housemates to bid farewell to the competition.

Host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu delivered the news during the live show, first sending Abi out of the house before Araga followed shortly after. Two names, two exits, and suddenly the remaining housemates had two fewer people to worry about as they continue their race towards the grand prize.

Abi’s eviction marks the end of a memorable run in the house. The two-time Head of House came into her own during tasks and nominations, while her relationships with the other housemates made her a major part of the conversations inside the house.

On stage with Ebuka, Abi opened up about navigating the different personalities around her, building close connections and taking on the challenges that came her way throughout the season.

Araga’s exit came soon after, bringing his own run in the house to a close. With a background in modelling and a straightforward approach to the game, he spent his time navigating shifting alliances and the twists that came with life in the Big Brother house.

Speaking to Ebuka after his eviction, Araga reflected on his experience and looked ahead to what comes next, with plans spanning fashion, creative media and entrepreneurship.

And just like that, the house has two fewer players. With Abi and Araga out of the running, 16 housemates remain in the race for the grand prize, and after tonight’s double eviction, they may have to rethink exactly where they stand and who they can count on.