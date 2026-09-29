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Keivo Disqualified From BBNaija Season 11 After Physical Altercation With Tram

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Keivo Disqualified From BBNaija Season 11 After Physical Altercation With Tram

Keivo has been disqualified from BBNaija Season 11 after a physical altercation with fellow housemate Tram, days before the October 4 finale.
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Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Keivo smiling in a monochrome photo overlay

Keivo disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 11 following a physical altercation.

Just when everyone thought the journey to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 finale would run on smooth tracks, the house has delivered another dose of unfiltered drama. Keivo has officially been disqualified from the game following a physical altercation with fellow housemate Tram.

What started as a dispute over a black shirt quickly spiralled out of control on Monday night. Tram accused Keivo of taking his shirt, an allegation Keivo firmly denied while insisting he had his own similar piece of clothing and refused to be tagged a thief on national television. Tempers flared, harsh words were exchanged, and the disagreement escalated into a physical clash that forced Big Brother to intervene, issue a freeze command, and deploy Ninjas to restore order.

The fallout was swift, with Big Brother addressing the housemates on Tuesday and ordering Keivo’s immediate removal, whilst his profile and name were promptly stripped from the official voting list ahead of the October 4 finale. The shocking exit ends a strong run for Keivo, who had secured a place as one of the finalists and held a formidable position in the house as a key contender.

The audience across social media remains deeply divided over the incident, with some pointing out that the accusation pushed him over the edge, whilst others maintain that physical aggression remains an absolute zero-tolerance line in Biggie’s house. Keivo now becomes the second housemate disqualified this season, leaving the remaining finalists to navigate an increasingly tense countdown to the grand finale.

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